Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,656,000 after buying an additional 1,912,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after buying an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.60. 5,571,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

