Retirement Income Solutions Inc Acquires 7,182 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 16.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.69. 980,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,138. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

