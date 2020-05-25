Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,513,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801,047. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

