Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 64.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

RBA opened at $39.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.94.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,126. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

