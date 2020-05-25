Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.279 per share on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Shares of RBA opened at C$55.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$37.76 and a twelve month high of C$62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$366.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform underweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

