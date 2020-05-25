RWWM Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

RWWM Inc. trimmed its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653,203 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 535,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,007,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,900. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

