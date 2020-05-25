Sapiens International Co. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Sapiens International has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

SPNS opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

