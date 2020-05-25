Scotts Miracle-Gro Co to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:SMG)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $150.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $111.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

