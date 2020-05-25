Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total transaction of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $4,231,947. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $7.30 on Monday, reaching $577.30. 279,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,151. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

