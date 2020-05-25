Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TATE has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 719.38 ($9.46).

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 636.60 ($8.37) on Thursday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of GBX 493.83 ($6.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 811.40 ($10.67). The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 664.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 714.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

