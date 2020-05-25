Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.44.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $184.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day moving average of $142.29. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $185.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.60 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,981.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,184,846. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Splunk by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.