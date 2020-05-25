Stack Financial Management Inc Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.68.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $289.94. 2,922,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,767. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.58 and a 200-day moving average of $277.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.