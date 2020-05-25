Stack Financial Management Inc Has $13.80 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after buying an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,782,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.48. 3,429,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

