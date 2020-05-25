Stack Financial Management Inc Has $24.81 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $77.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.77. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

