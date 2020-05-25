Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 3,729 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.5% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,415,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,334. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

