Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $121.49. 1,536,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,391. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.68.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Nomura dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.