Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $77.62. 7,653,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $90.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

