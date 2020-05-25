Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.14. 1,669,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,873. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,446 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.