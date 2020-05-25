Swan Global Investments LLC Purchases 71,134 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Swan Global Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Swan Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Swan Global Investments LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.89. 24,004,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,387,535. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

