Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,013.65% and a negative return on equity of 132.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 693,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $10,868,000. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $9,599,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 24,971 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

