T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Lowered by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 26,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. 851,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.52. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

