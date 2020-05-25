TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $148.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTWO. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

