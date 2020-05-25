TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.44.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.