TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $149.28.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

