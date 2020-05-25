TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.44.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $149.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $26,328.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

