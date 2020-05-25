TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.44.

TTWO opened at $140.51 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.09.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 21,563 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 87,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

