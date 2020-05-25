Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teradyne to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

TER opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

