Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,428 Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after buying an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

XEL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,080. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.50.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

