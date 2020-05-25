Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 4,207 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,190,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,430,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,578. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $149.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $2,286,124.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,474 shares of company stock worth $31,648,198 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.