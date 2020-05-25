Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,021. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

