Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. DTE Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

DTE traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 803,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.03.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.