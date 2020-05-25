Toews Corp ADV Buys 811 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 10,603,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,469,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

