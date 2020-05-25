Toews Corp ADV Buys New Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

