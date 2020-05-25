Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 3,300 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $302.43. 2,366,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,585. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a market cap of $133.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

