Toews Corp ADV Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. CMS Energy accounts for 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $12,589,610,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after acquiring an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 255,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,640,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,765,000 after acquiring an additional 522,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $149,969.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,040 shares of company stock valued at $610,741 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.59. 1,497,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,804. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

