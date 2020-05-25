Toews Corp ADV Makes New Investment in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 250,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,466,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,513 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

MCD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.41. 2,474,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

