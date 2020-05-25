Toews Corp ADV Purchases Shares of 16,100 Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.03. 13,007,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.