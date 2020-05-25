Toews Corp ADV Takes $935,000 Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,571,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,813,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $220,923,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,079.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

