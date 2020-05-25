Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 0.9% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,340,000 after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,517,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,890,000 after acquiring an additional 753,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. 1,168,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,284. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

