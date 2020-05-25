TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th.

TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

TRU stock opened at $80.56 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.74.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,498 shares of company stock worth $22,591,027. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

