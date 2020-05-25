TRB Advisors LP Purchases 843 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 29.5% of TRB Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TRB Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,132. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

