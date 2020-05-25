Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Trex worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Trex by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter.

In other Trex news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $504,951.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,442.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.91.

TREX traded up $2.90 on Monday, hitting $127.71. The company had a trading volume of 751,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,590. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $127.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Trex’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

