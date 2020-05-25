Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,510. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

