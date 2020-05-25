Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 436.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,132. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average of $277.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

