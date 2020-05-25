Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 97,511 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 97,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,000. PepsiCo accounts for 0.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

