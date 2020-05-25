Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 39,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 48,244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,279,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.09. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.