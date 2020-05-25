Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.82.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $67.58. 1,387,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,776. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.