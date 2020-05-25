Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,248,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

