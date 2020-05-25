Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,138 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,081,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,631,623. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

