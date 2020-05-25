Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,352,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,637,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

