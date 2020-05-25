Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on May 25th, 2020

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,192,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after acquiring an additional 787,870 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,352,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,637,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit